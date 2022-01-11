Four-year-old in Pune sets a record in hula hoop

Four-year-old Prashvi Maheshwari of Global Indian International School, Hadapsar in Pune has made it to the India Book of Records for performing the maximum number of spins (178) of hula hoop in a minute.

The LKG student started learning the hoop at the age of 3.5 as a fun and playful activity. Her parents then realised that she had the potential to do better. Looking at her talent and interest, her parents approached the India Books of Records (IBR). She went on to break the record in her second attempt itself and received a certificate, medal and a batch from India Book of Records. Her parents said they were thankful to the school for encouraging her interest in extracurricular activities.

Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS) said, “We are extremely delighted with the outstanding recognition achieved by Prashvi Maheshwari. The objective to provide 9 Gems pedagogy at GIIS is to nurture creativity and innovation in students by mapping their interest areas, identifying their competencies and facilitating their growth. Our holistic learning approach has helped us add many feathers to our cap. This indeed is one of them and is a proud moment as the recognition has brought immense pride to each one of us at GIIS. We sincerely hope that she keeps achieving such milestones and makes her family, teachers and school feel proud.”

Speaking about the achievement, Prashvi’s father said, “We are glad that our daughter has been recognized for her special talent by the India Book of Records. We appreciate her talent that has helped her to achieve this milestone, however, we immensely thank GIIS for their constant guidance and encouragement.”