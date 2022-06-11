scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Four vehicle thieves held, 45 two-wheelers recovered

A team of Alephata police station headed by inspector Pramod Kshirsagar recovered 45 two wheelers that they had stolen from different parts of the state.


June 11, 2022 2:01:25 am
Police said 34 crimes registered at different police stations have been solved with the arrest of Surkund and his aides.(Representational)

PUNE RURAL police have arrested a gang of four inter-state vehicle thieves and recovered as many as 45 two-wheelers.
The police have identified the accused as Pramod Lakshman Sarkunde (26), Dnyaneshwar Ranganath Bibve (22) and Ganesh Fakkad Karkhile (23), all from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra and Adil Qureshi (21) from Uttar Pradesh.

Police recently arrested Sarkunde in connection with a chain-snatching incident that took place in Alephata police station area on May 29. During further investigation, police arrested his three accomplices.

More from Pune

A team of Alephata police station headed by inspector Pramod Kshirsagar recovered 45 two wheelers that they had stolen from different parts of the state. Police said 34 crimes registered at different police stations have been solved with the arrest of Surkund and his aides.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouserPremium
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouser
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement