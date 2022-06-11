Four vehicle thieves held, 45 two-wheelers recovered

PUNE RURAL police have arrested a gang of four inter-state vehicle thieves and recovered as many as 45 two-wheelers.

The police have identified the accused as Pramod Lakshman Sarkunde (26), Dnyaneshwar Ranganath Bibve (22) and Ganesh Fakkad Karkhile (23), all from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra and Adil Qureshi (21) from Uttar Pradesh.

Police recently arrested Sarkunde in connection with a chain-snatching incident that took place in Alephata police station area on May 29. During further investigation, police arrested his three accomplices.

A team of Alephata police station headed by inspector Pramod Kshirsagar recovered 45 two wheelers that they had stolen from different parts of the state. Police said 34 crimes registered at different police stations have been solved with the arrest of Surkund and his aides.