Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Four Union ministers among BJP’s list of 40 star campaigners for Chinchwad, Kasba bypolls

Chinchwad Kasba bypollsThe party is not taking any risk for the byelections and has decided to rope in 40 star campaigners to canvass for party candidates. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/representational)
Taking no chances, the BJP will rope in four Union ministers among its 40 star campaigners for the bypolls in Chinchwad and Kasba, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have its chief Sharad Pawar leading the party’s campaign and the Congress will finalise its list of star campaigners on Friday.

The bypoll to the Chinchwad and Kasba Assembly seats are being held in the wake of the demise of BJP legislators Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak. The party is gearing up to retain the seats ahead of the Assembly elections to be held next year. It has fielded Ashwini Jagtap, wife of Laxman Jagtap, in Chinchwad and Hemant Rasane in Kasba while denying the ticket to Tilak’s family members.

The party is not taking any risk for the byelections and has decided to rope in 40 star campaigners to canvass for party candidates. This includes Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narayan Rane, Raosaheb Danve Patil and Bhagwat Karad, along with former Union minister Prakash Javadekar. The list also includes Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state ministers and BJP leaders.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the NCP has fielded Nana Kate in Chinchwad, while the Congress has given the ticket to Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba constituency.

Also Read |Chinchwad bypoll: In last-ditch effort, Uddhav emissary to meet rebel candidate Rahul Kalate, ask him to withdraw

Besides Sharad Pawar, the NCP’s star campaigners in Chinchwad include parliamentarians Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, Amol Kolhe and Vandana Chavan. State NCP chief Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and other state leaders will take to the streets for the election campaign.

“The Congress will be finalising its list of star campaigners today (Friday),” a Congress leader said, adding that it will include former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan along with other senior party leaders.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:06 IST
