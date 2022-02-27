Four shops burgled in Khadki Bazar

Some unidentified people burgled four shops in the old Khadki Bazar on the night of February 24.

An FIR was filed at the Khadki police station by the shopowner of Amrut Medical Shop in the bazar.

Police said that the burglars broke into the complainant’s shop by tampering with the shutter and stole Rs 20,500 in cash.

They also stole money and valuables from three more shops — Metro Store of Hashinul Ansari, Gilani pan shop of Javed Ansari and Balaji opticals of Namdev Durkar. Police are trying to get clues about the accused from CCTV cameras in the area.