Four sandalwood trees stolen from defence area in Pune Camp

As many as four sandalwood trees were felled and stolen from the quarters of Garrison Engineer (North) in Pune Camp area in the latest incident of sandalwood theft. Police said the theft has taken place on defence land and a probe is underway. An FIR has been lodged in this regard at the Bundgarden police station.

Unidentified persons entered the quarters by cutting the wire fencing on the intervening night of October 1 and October 2, a press release issued by the police said. They allegedly chopped four sandalwood trees using sharp blades and fled with the logs worth Rs 8,000.

Four sandalwood trees had recently been stolen from the SRPF Group-2 premises on the intervening night of September 11 and September 12. In another incident, two sandalwood trees were stolen in a similar manner from the premises of the Armed Forces Medical Stores Depot on Dr Coyaji Road, located in the jurisdiction of Wanavdi police station, on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27.