Four relatives among 5 discharged from Bhosari hospital

Fifteen days after they were brought to civic-run Bhosari hospital for testing positive for coronavirus, five patients including four close relatives were on Sunday discharged from the hospital.

They animatedly interacted with hospital staff and expressed relief after overcoming the tough period. One of the patients – who had created a ruckus and fled the hospital after he tested positive, only to be brought back in a dramatic fashion by the police broke into a jig when hospital staff told that he was free to go.

All five were discharged on Sunday after their second report came negative late on Saturday night. “When the patients were told that their second test had come negative, they were extremely happy and thanked me and other hospital staff,” said Dr Laxman Gofane, who heads PCMC’s Bhosari hospital.

“During the initial days, they found it difficult to adjust to the hospital quarantine as they were shut out from the outside world,” he added.

Four of the five discharged on Sunday were close relatives, including a mother and her daughter. “…They were all kept in one big hall. Since they were close relatives, they were comfortable in each others’ company,” Dr Gofane said.

They are relatives of a man who had returned from Dubai along with a group. The man was discharged two days ago.

The fifth patient, who had fled from the hospital and was brought back by the police three hours later, refused to accept that he was infected with coronavirus for the first few days, said hospital staff. He had uploaded his picture on Facebook and sent the same to his friends and officials, claiming he was fit and was unnecessarily admitted to the hospital.

Dr Gofane said all five patients remained asymptomatic on all 15 days and therefore were not given any medicine. “They had no fever, sore throat or runny nose. Therefore, we did not give them any medicine. We constantly monitored their health and enquired about their well-being,” Dr Gofane said.

“Though we did not arrange for any farewell for them, some of our staffers did clap as they walked out of the hospital,” said a hospital staff.

The hospital now has three patients. The fourth one was transferred to YCM hospital in Pimpri.

Meanwhile, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “They have been told to remain in home quarantine for next 14 days…We have so far home quarantined over 1,400 people.”

