Four Pune startups get National Startup Award 2021

Four startups from Pune working on a range of technologies in healthcare, security surveillance, travel and industry were among the top 46 Indian startups adjudged by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with innovators and 150 startups from across India. Representatives of Pune’s PadCare Labs participated in this meeting.

Modi also declared January 16 as National Startup Day.

From providing hassle-free travel bookings for the Armed Forces, mobile facility for fuel refilling, security surveillance based on artificial intelligence and linking digital healthcare to traditional Ayurveda-based knowledge for diagnosis were among the best innovations from Pune.

Upcurve Business Services Pvt Ltd was one of the winners under the Travel category. udChalo is their app-based platform and offline travel ticket booking facility dedicated to facilitate convenient travel bookings for Indian soldiers, veterans and their families. This startup also employs veterans.

Under the Security and Surveillance category, the winner from Pune was Pivotchain Solution Technologies Pvt Ltd for providing round-the-clock video surveillance systems driven by AI suitable for industry and large assets through their product Raven.

Repos IOT India Pvt Ltd was the winner in the Industry 4.0 category for operating petrol pumps on wheels installed with IoT and cloud technologies. The company is presently offering the service across 150 cities and has both the portable service stations and stationary units with capacities to store 2,000 to 20,000 litres of fuel at any given time.

Repos was recognised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for their door-to-door delivery of fuel.

Repos founders, Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, said, “We started four years ago with just a dream to serve the nation and the world. There is no day where we haven’t left any stone unturned. This decade belongs to India and we, startups, can make India a superpower. This award has given us the confidence to become a stronger ‘backbone’ of new India. Always seen the national awards on television, and different industry people winning them. It was a proud moment for the whole Repos team to win the National Startup Award 2021 and Interact with Prime Minister Modi.”

Atreya Innovations Pvt Ltd was another winner for offering sensor-based technology that translates individual health parameters in Ayurveda and uses Nadi tarangini tool for diagnostics.



In all, applications from 2,177 startups, 53 incubators and six accelerators across 15 sectors and 49 sub-sectors including agriculture, animal husbandry, drinking water, education and skill development, energy, enterprise technology, environment, fintech, food processing, health and wellness, Industry 4.0, security, space, transport and travel were received.

A total of 175 startups reached the final round and these were judged on the basis of innovation, scalability, socio-economic and environmental impacts, inclusiveness and diversity. This year, 414 startups participated in the competition for work connected to Covid-19.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will handhold all the Startup Award finalists in future and this will include investor connect, mentorship, government connect, capacity development, corporate connect, brand showcase and unicorn engagement.