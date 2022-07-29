Four pistols, live cartridges recovered from murder accused who jumped parole

July 29, 2022 2:56:24 am
The anti-weapon squad of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has recovered four country-made pistols from a murder accused who had jumped parole.
The accused, Vedant Mane (25), was nabbed from near a tea stall in Indrayani Nagar in MIDC Bhosari around 4 pm on Wednesday. During searches, four country-made pistols worth Rs 1 lakh and four cartridges worth Rs 1,200 were recovered from his possession.
Mane was arrested in connection to a murder case in 2016. He was jailed but was released on parole later. Mane jumped parole and went on the run. Police suspect that he procured the firearms from Madhya Pradesh and was planning to sell them in Pune.
Meanwhile, Crime Branch sleuths also arrested one Nitin Thite (25), and recovered a pistol and two live cartridges.
