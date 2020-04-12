Four new cases, including 3 medical staff, in Pimpri

Twelve patients have recovered and they have been discharged. (Representational Photo) Twelve patients have recovered and they have been discharged. (Representational Photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported four more coronavirus cases – three of them staff members of Pune hospitals — on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the industrial city to 30.

Twelve patients have recovered and they have been discharged. The four patients include a married couple who work in a hospital in Pune city and live in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A nurse, who worked in a prominent hospital in Pune city and lives in Pimpri-Chinchwad, also tested positive. “The fourth patient is a high-risk contact of a Nizamuddin Markaz attendee,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Sharvan Hardikar.

The PCMC chief said the medical reports of the couple had come from a private laboratory. “As per the norm, we have sent the reports to National Institute of Virology for confirmation,” he said.

The two have been admitted to a hospital in Pune city. The nurse started feeling unwell four days ago, said officials. She was isolated in the same hospital where she worked. “Three of her relatives, who are high-risk contacts, have been admitted to YCM Hospital. Their reports are awaited,” said Hardikar.

