Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Four more cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.5 found in Maharashtra

All the patients are women in the age group of 19 to 36 years and they tested positive between May 26 and June 9. Their condition is stable, according to a state Health Department report on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 16, 2022 12:55:21 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates | Covid India Live UpdatesA health worker takes a sample of the RT-PCR swab test for diagnosis of Covid-19 in Dhankawadi center on June 10. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Four patients with coronoavirus infection have been diagnosed with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, according to the latest report from B J Medical College (BJMC). All the patients are women in the age group of 19 to 36 years and they tested positive between May 26 and June 9. Their condition is stable, according to a state Health Department report on Wednesday.

Whole genome sequencing of three of these patients was conducted at the National Institute of Virology and one was conducted at BJMC, Pune. According to the report, 4,024 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state on Wednesday and overall, Maharashtra has 19,261 active cases of the infection.

Of these, 206 new cases were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas while 60 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 53 were from rural areas of the district. As many as 2,293 cases were reported from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a close watch is being maintained on clusters and efforts are being stepped up to perform genome sequencing for at least 300 samples every week, said state health officials.

