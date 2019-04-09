Four men rob bank manager in Pune; incident planned, say cops

Advertising

Two of the four persons manhandled Mishra and a third one took out a knife. (Image for representational purpose)Four men allegedly attacked a 31-year-old man with a knife on Bhirobanala Road and stole his laptops, watch and cash on Sunday. The police suspect this was a planned robbery, not a road rage incident that escalated to robbery.

The incident took place when Abhishek Mishra, who is a marketing manager with a multinational bank, was travelling to his home in Gondhalenagar in Hadapsar between 12.30 am and 1.30 am. When he was near Empress Garden on Bhirobanala Road, a motorbike with a pillion rider coming from the opposite direction allegedly brushed his bike. Mishra stopped his bike, but within moments, another motorbike with a pillion rider came from behind him and hit his bike. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist who had initially had a brush with Mishra came back and allegedly started arguing.

Two of these four persons started manhandling Mishra and a third one took out a knife. As Mishra tried to resist the attack, he sustained an injury on one hand, his complaint to the police stated.

The complaint states that the four suspects stole his two laptops, a watch, his credit and debit cards. They allegedly also took away the cash Mishra had in his wallet.

Sub-inspector Dattajirao Mohite of Wanawadi police station said, “We have launched a probe into the information given by the complainant. This does not seem like road rage that escalated to looting, but a planned armed robbery using the brushing of vehicles as a pretext. Further probe will ascertain this possibility.”