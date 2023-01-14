scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Four members of a family found dead in Keshav Nagar

The incident appears to be a ‘case of suicide’, said a police officer

Listen to this article
Four members of a family found dead in Keshav Nagar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four members of a family were found dead at their residence in Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar area on Friday night, said police.

Prima facie, it appears that ‘they died of poisoning’, said police officials.
The deceased were Deepak Thote and his wife Indu (both in their 50s), their son Rushikesh (24) and daughter Samiksha (17).

Bajrang Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that “a man, his wife, and two children were found dead at their Keshav Nagar house”, and the incident appears to be a “case of suicide”.

More from Pune

An investigation is underway to confirm the cause behind the deaths, said officials from the Mundhwa police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 02:34 IST
Next Story

Southern Command holds Investiture Ceremony; gallantry awards presented

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close