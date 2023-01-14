Four members of a family found dead in Keshav Nagar

Four members of a family were found dead at their residence in Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar area on Friday night, said police.

Prima facie, it appears that ‘they died of poisoning’, said police officials.

The deceased were Deepak Thote and his wife Indu (both in their 50s), their son Rushikesh (24) and daughter Samiksha (17).

Bajrang Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that “a man, his wife, and two children were found dead at their Keshav Nagar house”, and the incident appears to be a “case of suicide”.

An investigation is underway to confirm the cause behind the deaths, said officials from the Mundhwa police station.