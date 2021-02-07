scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Four killed, one hurt in Pune-Bangalore highway mishap

Officials from Talbid police station said the incident took place around 1.30 pm when five persons from Kudal in Sindhudurg were on their way to Ahmednagar to attend a function.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 7, 2021 10:50:56 pm
Three persons were killed on the spot. Two injured were taken to a hospital. One of them succumbed to his injuries later. (Representational)

Four persons from Sindhudurg district were killed and another was critically injured after the car they were travelling in went to the opposite corridor of the Pune-Bangalore highway and hit a vehicle near Karad on Sunday afternoon.

Officials from Talbid police station said the incident took place around 1.30 pm when five persons from Kudal in Sindhudurg were on their way to Ahmednagar to attend a function. The mishap took place in Vahagaon village near Karad town in Satara district, around 160km from Pune.

Assistant inspector Jayashree Patil said: “The car was heading to Pune. Near Vahagaon village, the speeding car lost control due to some snag. It went to the opposite corridor and rammed into another vehicle. There were no casualties in the other vehicle, but the Swift Dzire was badly damaged. Three persons were killed on the spot. Two injured were taken to a hospital. One of them succumbed to his injuries later.”

The police have identified the deceased as Nilesh Mondkar, Manoj Parab, Ankush Shinde and Bharat Bodekar. The deceased and the injured, identified as Rohan Warak, were all in their early 30s. Officials said family members of the accident victims were contacted.

In the same region on January 31, three wrestlers from Pune were killed and another eight were injured in an accident involving two cars on the highway.

