Four killed in E-way mishap due to lane-cutting

Four persons were killed in an accident in which four vehicles collided with one another due to what police describe as lane-cutting on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Urse toll post in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased advocate Satish Samuel Poharkar (51) of Panchsheel Apartment,Kothrud,Anil Vasudev Chavan (46) of Shiv Malhar Apartment,Anand Nagar,Sinhagad Road,Rajesh Govind Bhalwankar (45) Shivajinagar and Rajesh Ramlakhan Tripathi (40) of HDFC Colony,Chinchwad.

The police said all four deceased were travelling in the same car. They had gone to Mumbai for a land deal. The mishap took place while they were returning to Pune. At first,a tempo cut the lane near Urse toll post while travelling towards Pune. The tempo entered the lane meant for smaller vehicles.

Apparently,a four-wheeler on this lane collided on the tempo at around 2 am. Then a car in which the deceased were travelling collided with the four-wheeler,after which a truck that had crossed the lane rammed the car.

The Pune rural police and highway safety patrol teams rushed to the spot. The police had to call crane service to clear the vehicles. The Police said parts of the mangled car had to be cut to remove the bodies. The victims were then rushed to a hospital,where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Dilip Bhujbal,SP,Highway Police,said,the truck which rammed the car not only cut the lane but was also driving at a very high speed. The driver thus failed to control the truck.

Plan to issue RFID tags at toll booths in final stage

Implementation of a new system based on the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to check lane-cutting and overspeeding is its final stage.

A Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation,Fulora Foundation,had developed the RFID-based system and had submitted its proposal to the State Highway Police and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC),which maintains the expressway.

Dilip Bhujbal,SP of Highway Patrol,Pune Division,said,We have studied the proposal and have sent them back with same changes. The organisation is also making arrangements for the initial investment through sponsorship. We expect it to be implemented soon.

Arun Sabnis of Fulora Foundation said,There are eight toll collection centres on the expressway. RFID sensors will map the vehicles location and measure its speed. There will be RFID tags at these toll booths and at regular intervals. Every time a vehicle arrives at a booth,along with the receipt of payment,it will get an RFID tag,similar to goods sold at shopping malls. When the vehicle reaches the next booth,staff there would have all the data on speeding and lane-cutting. Fines will be levied accordingly. The tag will be taken back at each booth and a new one issued.

