Four killed as car rams into truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Four persons were killed after the Sedan car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway at Gahunje in Pune Saturday afternoon.

An official from Shirgaon police outpost of Pimpri Chinchwad police said the accident took place around 3.45 pm opposite MCA Cricket Stadium at Gahunje.

“The driver of the truck said that his vehicle had a breakdown after which it had halted on the expressway’s Mumbai-bound lane. The Sedan car rammed into it from behind at very high speed causing serious injuries to all four occupants of the car. All four have succumbed to their injuries. The deceased are residents of Pune,” the official said.