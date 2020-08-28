Four killed as heavy truck collides with tempo in Junnar

Police said all four were rushed to a hospital but were pronounced dead. (Representational)

FOUR PERSONS, including a 19-year-old man, were killed when two vehicles collided on Ahmednagar-Kalyan Road at Wadgaon Anand village near Alephata in Junnar taluka of Pune district in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Vilas Ughade (19), Siddharth Rajesh Ughade (22), Akash Suresh Ughade (26), and Suresh Narayan Karandikar (44), all residents of Karandi village in Parner taluka of Ahmednagar district.

According to police, they had gone to Mumbai in a tempo to sell vegetables on Thursday. While returning, a heavy vehicle collided with their tempo at Wadgaon Anand village around 5 pm, police said.

The impact was such that the tempo was crushed leaving all four occupants severely injured, police said. On receiving information, a team from Alephata police station rushed to the spot.

Police said all four were rushed to a hospital but were pronounced dead. The bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem, police added.

