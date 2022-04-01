Four including two firefighter injured in fire at a godown in Pune’s Nana Peth

FOUR persons including two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that started in godown in Pune’s Nana Peth area late on Thursday night. The fire was brought under control around 1 am on Friday after around a dozen fire tenders were deployed by Pune City Fire Brigade.

Officials from the Fire Brigade control room said that they received a call around 11.35 pm on Thursday about a major fire in a godown in Nana Peth in central Pune. Eight fire tenders and later four additional fire tenders along with five ambulances were pressed into action considering the intensity of the fire. The godown had a storage of machine spare parts along with wooden objects, and sponge which led to fast spread of fire.

Two persons who were at the godown were injured in the fire. One of them sustained burns on hands and legs and another sustained injury on the head.

Two of the firefighters — Fire Officer Prabhakar Umratkar and Fireman Sudhir Navale — sustained injuries during the relief operation. The fire was brought under control around 1 am on Friday and subsequently a cooling operation was conducted to avoid any secondary fire.