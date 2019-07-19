Four held with 190 kg marijuana in Pune

Four persons were arrested in two separate incidents on Wednesday for the alleged possession of marijuana.

Law enforcement agencies recovered a total of 190 kg of marijuana from the accused.

In the first case, officials of the Customs Narcotics Cell arrested two persons in a car near Dombarwadi Toll Post Alephata in Junnar taluka of Pune district for the alleged possession of 165 kg marijuana, which the officials said was valued at Rs 31 lakh.

Customs officials identified the accused as Ankush Bheemrao Pandule of Beed and Nitin Piraji Ambekar of Thane.

A press release issued by Vaishali Patande, Joint Commissioner of Customs, Pune, stated that the accused were going to Badlapur to sell the marijuana.

“Based on inputs from two accused during investigation regarding supplier and the receiver, the matter is being probed further,” the press release stated.

In another incident, the anti-narcotics cell of Pune City Police Crime Branch arrested two persons, travelling on a two-wheeler, for the alleged possession of 25 kg marijuana.

Police identified the accused as Sumit Bhausaheb Barve (23), a resident of Tamhane Vasti, Daund, and Pankar Abhimanyu Ranavre (30), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Baner.

Acting on a tip-off , a team led by Inspector Gajanan Pawar laid a trap and nabbed the two suspects in Manjari area.

Police recovered a gunny bag carrying the marijuana, which was valued at Rs 3.86 lakh. An offence was lodged at Hadapsar police station.