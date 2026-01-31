Four held for traffic signal battery thefts in Pune

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 07:24 PM IST
Police recovered 34 stolen batteries, worth Rs 68,000, from the accused.
A gang of four persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested by the police for allegedly stealing batteries from traffic controller boxes at traffic signals in different parts of Pune city.

Police identified the accused persons as Deepak Amol Kamble (32) and Chand Usman Shaikh (28) of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Vikas alias Taklya Vijay Mane (36) of Pune Camp and Ali Mulla Shaikh (27) of Bhagyoday Nagar, Kondhwa.

A press release issued by senior police inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Wanavdi police station stated that during power cuts, the traffic signals in Pune operate on batteries installed in the traffic controllers boxes at various signal junctions in the city.

Under the Pune Smart City Project, the traffic controller boxes and installing their batteries is looked after by Vindhya Telelinks Limited Company, the press release stated.

Six batteries from control boxes at Kalubai Chowk, AFMC chowk and Race Course chowk traffic signals were found to be missing. Subsequently, officials of Vindhya Telelinks Limited Company lodged a first information report (FIR) of theft at Wanavdi police station on January 27.

A team led by assistant police inspector Umakant Mahadik and sub inspector Alfaz Shaikh launched a probe.

Cops checked several videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other locations to obtain clues about the burglars.

During the probe, on Friday, policemen Ashish Kamble and Balaji Waghmare received information that the accused persons had reached close to Shevkar Vasti Railway Phatak in Hadapsar area to sell the stolen batteries.

The police team laid a trap at the spot and nabbed the four accused in an auto rickshaw. Police recovered 34 stolen batteries, worth Rs 68,000, from the accused. Apart from the autorickshaw vehicle, a metallic weapon used by the accused to commit the crimes was also seized from their possession, police said.

Police said accused Deepak Kamble is an auto-rickshaw driver, Chand Shaikh is a scrap dealer, Mane is a rag picker and Ali Shaikh is a labourer.

Investigating officer and police sub-inspector Alfaz Shaikh said, “The accused have stolen batteries from different traffic signal junctions in the city over the last few months. Due to the thefts, traffic signals stopped operating during power cuts.”

“So far, five separate FIRs of battery thefts have been registered against the four member gang, Two FIRs are lodged at Wanavdi police station, and one each at Lakshmi Nagar, Market Yard and Lashkar police stations. Further investigation is on,” Shaikh said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
