Four held for traffic signal battery thefts in Pune

A gang of four persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested by the police for allegedly stealing batteries from traffic controller boxes at traffic signals in different parts of Pune city.

Police identified the accused persons as Deepak Amol Kamble (32) and Chand Usman Shaikh (28) of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Vikas alias Taklya Vijay Mane (36) of Pune Camp and Ali Mulla Shaikh (27) of Bhagyoday Nagar, Kondhwa.

A press release issued by senior police inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Wanavdi police station stated that during power cuts, the traffic signals in Pune operate on batteries installed in the traffic controllers boxes at various signal junctions in the city.