Four held for stealing bikes to take joyrides in Pune

The Crime Branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has arrested a gang of four youths, including two in their late teens, for allegedly stealing motorcycles. Police said the accused stole expensive bikes for taking joyrides and have recovered seven such two-wheelers from them.

Police identified the accused as Atik Wahid Shaikh (19) and his brother Wasim Wahid Shaikh (21), both residents of Nagpur chawl in Yerwada, Pravin Uttam Kamble (19) of Pimple Gurav and Rajesh Dattatraya Bhosale (20) of Kalwad Wasti in Lohegaon.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and arrested the four on Thursday. According to police, an investigation has, so far, confirmed that the accused were involved in two theft cases registered at Dighi police station and one in Yerwada.

Police said the accused stole three vehicles in these three cases and an investigation was on to know where the other four bikes were stolen from.

“The accused were stealing motorcycles for taking joyrides. They stole expensive motorcycles, rode them in the college areas and left them parked in residential areas,” stated a press release issued by the police on Saturday.

Police said Wasim had earlier worked with Amazon in Wadgaon Sheri where he had stolen five mobile phones from company parcels.

“Wasim’s parents had to pay a compensation of Rs 1.08 lakh to the company,” the press release stated.