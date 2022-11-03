scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Four gang members booked for ‘extortion and illegal money lending’, one arrested

Police have identified the accused as Rupesh Marne (38), who is a member of  the Gajanan Marne gang, Umesh Wafgaonkar (42), Anil Lalge (40) and Nitin Nanaware (41).

Pune gang members booked, gang members arrested, Pune City Police, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsSenior Police Inspector D S Hake of Warje Malwadi police station said, “Accused Nanaware has been arrested and search is on for others.”

Pune City Police has booked four men for allegedly trying to extort Rs 65 lakh from a builder.

Police have identified the accused as Rupesh Marne (38), who is a member of  the Gajanan Marne gang, Umesh Wafgaonkar (42), Anil Lalge (40) and Nitin Nanaware (41).

According to police, a builder had taken a loan of Rs 1.85 crore from the accused for his construction project. He returned Rs 2.3 crore but the accused were still demanding Rs 65 lakh more.

The accused allegedly also created hurdles in selling the apartments in a building constructed by the builder. The accused also threatened the builder and tried to extort money from him, according to the complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
More from Pune

Senior Police Inspector D S Hake of  Warje Malwadi police station said, “Accused Nanaware has been arrested and search is on for others.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:03:59 am
Next Story

HC grants bail to man jailed for 20 years for rape of minor, says ‘reasonable doubts’ over victim’s birthdate

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement