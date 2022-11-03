Four gang members booked for ‘extortion and illegal money lending’, one arrested

Pune City Police has booked four men for allegedly trying to extort Rs 65 lakh from a builder.

Police have identified the accused as Rupesh Marne (38), who is a member of the Gajanan Marne gang, Umesh Wafgaonkar (42), Anil Lalge (40) and Nitin Nanaware (41).

According to police, a builder had taken a loan of Rs 1.85 crore from the accused for his construction project. He returned Rs 2.3 crore but the accused were still demanding Rs 65 lakh more.

The accused allegedly also created hurdles in selling the apartments in a building constructed by the builder. The accused also threatened the builder and tried to extort money from him, according to the complaint.

Senior Police Inspector D S Hake of Warje Malwadi police station said, “Accused Nanaware has been arrested and search is on for others.”