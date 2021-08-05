Four from Nepal arrested for committing thefts in Pune

During the investigation, the police team led by senior inspector Bharat Jadhav and inspector Mangesh Jagtap identified the four suspects involved in the theft case.

The Pune Police have arrested a gang of four persons from Nepal for allegedly committing thefts in the city.

Police have identified the accused persons Nayansingh Khadaksingh Dholi (40), Gange Mane Damay (24), Bhim Dipak Thapa (19) and Mahendra Deepak Nepali (19), all natives of Kathmandu in Nepal.

As per a press release issued by the Vimantal police station, a theft of copper wires and plates worth Rs 3 lakhs was reported at a company on the Airport Road on July 20. An offence, in this case, was lodged at the Vimantal police station by the company’s store manager Dattaram Desai.

During the investigation, the police team led by senior inspector Bharat Jadhav and inspector Mangesh Jagtap identified the four suspects involved in the theft case. Police arrested them on July 29. Police said they were residing in Nigdi in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Police recovered stolen material and a four-wheeler tempo, all worth Rs 6 lakhs from the accused.

During further probe police confirmed that the four accused also committed theft of household material from a woman in Viman Nahar on June 5.