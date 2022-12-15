scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Four die of electrocution while fitting water pump in Pune river

The victims, including a father-son duo, were fitting an irrigation pump in the Gunjavani river to water their fields.

Deputy superintendent of police said, "Primary probe suggests that the four persons were moving the pump installed in the river further into the riverbed as the water level had reduced recently." (Express Photo)
Four people died due to electrocution while they were fitting a water pump in a river in Bhor taluka of Pune district Thursday noon, the Pune rural police said. The victims included a father-son duo, they added.

The incident took place at Nigade village, located around 40 km from Pune city. The victims were fitting an irrigation pump in the Gunjavani river to water their fields.

The police identified the deceased as Vittal Malusare,45, his son Sunny Malusare, 26, their relative Amol Malusare, 36, and Ananda Jadhav, 55. Officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) also started a probe into the incident.

Inspector Sachin Patil, in-charge of Rajgad police station, said, “All four bodies have been recovered. Officials from the MSEDCL have also reached the spot and are looking at the causes of the incident. We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the deaths.”

More from Pune

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bhausaheb Dhole said, “Primary probe suggests that the four persons were moving the pump installed in the river further into the riverbed as the water level had reduced recently. The power supply cable used for the pump had several cuts and joints which were covered with sticking tape. The electric inspectors from the MSEDCL will conduct a probe and file a report based on which we will decide the further course of action.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:59:23 pm
