Four dams upstream Mutha river doubled within a week

The situation changed drastically after the catchment area of the four dams witnessed continuous rainfall in the past few days. (File)

With Incessant rain for the past few days, water storage in a chain of four dams upstream Mutha river has doubled within a week and provided relief to fulfil the city’s water supply demand.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been getting 11.5 (trillion metric tons) TMC water from a chain of four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. It recently started receiving 2.64 TMC water from Bhama Askhed dam and 0.34 TMC from Pavana dam.

The state government has started a study of drawing water for the city from Mulshi dam. The civic body’s demand was 18.58 TMC water before the merger of 23 villages, which now stands at 20.07 TMC to meet the demand of the city for the year.

On July 20, the four dams had a total storage of 11.03 TMC water, 37.83 per cent of the total capacity of 29.15 TMC. Though the storage was slightly more than that existed the same day last year, it had raised concern over poor rainfall in the first 15 days of July.

The situation changed drastically after the catchment area of the four dams witnessed continuous rainfall in the past few days. The water storage in the four dams on July 26 has reached 22.56 TMC, 77.39 per cent of the total storage capacity.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“The water storage has doubled in the four dams within a week. It is a big relief for the city to meet its water supply needs for the year till next monsoon,” said a PMC officer.

Varasgaon dam has 9.4 TMC water, which is 73.33 per cent of its capacity of 12.82 TMC, Panshet dam has 8.95 TMC water, which is 84.06 per cent of its capacity of 10.65 TMC, Temghar dam has 2.29 TMC water, which is 61.67 per cent of its capacity of 3.71 TMC and Khadakwasla dam has 1.93 TMC, which is 97.6 per cent of its total capacity of 1.97 TMC.

“Water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam last week after the dam was filled to its capacity. However, it was stopped in between depending on the water inflow in the dam,” said an officer from the irrigation department.

The intensity of rainfall has reduced in the catchment area of the four dams, he said, adding that there is less rain and decrease in inflow of water in the four dams. “We are expecting the dams will continue to get inflow of water from the catchment area even if the intensity of rain reduces. The dams will fill to their capacity but we will keep the storage to 90 per cent of the total capacity so that there is no emergency situation if there is again heavy rainfall in the catchment area,” the officer added.

Bhama Askhed dam storage has 6.03 TMC water, which is 78.59 per cent of the total capacity of 7.67 TMC. It was 3.22 TMC on the same day last year.