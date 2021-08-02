Using walkie-talkies, four burglars attempt to break into ATM kiosk in Pune’s Chakan, two held

Police have registered a case against the bank official for allegedly not taking adequate security measures in spite of clear instructions from them.

Two burglars were caught trying to break open an ATM in the Chakan area in Pune after alert locals informed police in the early hours of Sunday. However, two others managed to escape. The four broke the lock of the ATM kiosk’s shutter to gain access, police said.

This comes at a time when Pimpri Chinchwad police are yet to get a breakthrough in connection with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by burglars to loot an ATM near Chakan on July 21.

Meanwhile, in the latest incident at Kharabwadi near Chakan, police have registered a case against the bank official for allegedly not taking adequate security measures in spite of clear instructions from them.

“The burglars were carrying walkie-talkies. They have blinded the security cameras inside the kiosk by sticking tapes on them. They have dislodged the cash box from the dispenser by cutting the internal wiring,” Senior inspector Ashok Rajput said.

“While they were trying to open the cash box, some alert locals saw suspicious activity at the kiosk. They informed the police. Later two of the suspects were caught by the police patrol team with the help of local residents, while two more managed to flee. We have launched a search for them. Because they were stopped, no cash was stolen, as per the information till now. We are waiting for a communication from the bank in this regard.”