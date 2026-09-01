Four booked for halting traffic on Pune-Bengaluru highway to shoot car reel

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The Bavdhan police have registered a case against four people, including the owner of a newly bought car and a photographer, for allegedly bringing traffic on the busy Pune-Bengaluru highway to a halt so they could shoot a reel to celebrate the vehicle’s purchase.
The incident took place on August 27, around 4.15 pm, between Sahyadri Mahindra showroom and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad, one of the busiest stretches of the highway that sees heavy traffic through the day.
According to the police complaint, the group allegedly slowed and stopped their vehicles in the middle of the highway to record the drone video, causing vehicles behind them to pile up for a long stretch and ignoring the danger this posed to other commuters.
A video of the incident, showing a black SUV decorated with a floral garland halting in the middle of the road, has since gone viral on social media and received wide criticism.
The FIR names Somnath Ashok Kedari (32) from Kusgaon in Maval taluka as the owner of the new SUV.
Also named are the drivers of two Fortuner SUVs, who allegedly escorted the new car and blocked traffic from behind and around it.
The fourth accused is Soham Chavan, owner of SC Photography, who was allegedly hired to shoot the video.
Police have booked the accused under Sections 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 281 (rash driving on a public way), and 223 (disobedience of an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 122 (obstruction on a public way) of the Motor Vehicles Act.