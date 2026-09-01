Four booked for halting traffic on Pune-Bengaluru highway to shoot car reel

A screengrab from the viral video shows the new SUV causing traffic to stall on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Wakad. (Enhanced using AI)

The Bavdhan police have registered a case against four people, including the owner of a newly bought car and a photographer, for allegedly bringing traffic on the busy Pune-Bengaluru highway to a halt so they could shoot a reel to celebrate the vehicle’s purchase.

The incident took place on August 27, around 4.15 pm, between Sahyadri Mahindra showroom and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad, one of the busiest stretches of the highway that sees heavy traffic through the day.

According to the police complaint, the group allegedly slowed and stopped their vehicles in the middle of the highway to record the drone video, causing vehicles behind them to pile up for a long stretch and ignoring the danger this posed to other commuters.