Four arrested, two minors held for gangrape of Dalit woman

Police said that all the six accused allegedly raped her on multiple occasions at different places between January and May this year.

Four men have been arrested and two minor boys detained for the alleged gang-rape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman. The first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Dehu Road police station on Wednesday.

Police have booked all the accused under sections 342, 276 (1), 376 (5), 377, 323, 504, 506 and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Information Technology Act and also sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Senior Inspector Vilas Sonde of Dehu Road police station said, “Our probe has revealed that the 20-year-old victim, who belongs to a Dalit community, had a relationship with one of the accused. The other five accused are his friends.”

“One of the accused took the victim’s photographs. After threatening to circulate her photos, all the six accused allegedly raped her on multiple occasions at different places between January and May this year. The victim approached us on Tuesday night and after a preliminary probe, we filed an FIR. We have arrested the four accused and detained two others, who are minors.”