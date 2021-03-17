Four arrested for manhandling MSEDCL staff collecting electricity dues in Kothrud

One of the staff had lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Alankar police station.

The Pune City Police have arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly manhandling employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), while they were collecting unpaid electricity bills at Gosavi Vasti in Kothrud.

Manoj Rathod (35), an employee of MSEDCL, has lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Alankar police station. Police have identified the four accused as Sikandar Singh Bond (40), Ravi Waghmare (29), Suraj Tak (45), Meenabai Jadhav (45).

The police said that Rathod and his colleagues went to Gosavi Vasti in Kothrud for recovery of unpaid electricity bills around 12.30 pm on Monday. But the accused, one of them allegedly carrying a sharp weapon, entered into a heated argument with the MSEDCL staff and abused them. They also allegedly snatched the documents from MSEDCL staff and manhandled them. The police also said Meenabai Jadhav had falsely accused one of the MSEDCL staff of rape.

After the MSEDCL staff lodged a complaint, the police arrested four persons under sections 353, 332, 427, 143, 147, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.