Four arrested for murder of property developer

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old property developer, who was shot dead only a few metres from the Pune police commissionerate on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Rajesh Haridas Kanabar, was a resident of Sopanbaug in Ghorpadi. Police believe that he was murdered following a land dispute.

Kanabar’s employee Vishwas Gangawane has lodged the first information report in this case at the Bundgarden police station. Based on the complaint, police had booked four persons under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Ananda Kamble, Rupesh Ananda Kamble, Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Kurhe and Hasmukh Jaswantbhai Patel.

According to the FIR, Kanabar had a dispute with Rahul Kamble, Rupesh Kamble and Ganesh Kurhe over piece of a land in Bavdhan area, and the three allegedly conspired to kill him.

Police suspect that Patel shot Kanabar dead at the behest of the three other accused. All four accused were produced before a court on Wednesday.

Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Shinde of Bundgarden police station, who is investigating the case, said, “The court has remanded the accused to police custody for seven days. Further investigation is on.”

Police are also trying to recover the gun used by the accused to murder Kanabar.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Wednesday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said five murders have taken place in Pune in the last seven days, and all cases have been solved within 24 hours of the incident.

Police have arrested six persons, including a woman, for allegedly murdering local Shiv Sena leader Deepak Maratkar (32), following a political dispute in the early hours of October 2.

