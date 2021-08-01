Pune: Four arrested for bid to sell tiger skin

Based on a tip recieved by Pune City police, a trap was laid and the four accused were arrested. (Express photo)

Four persons were arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to sell a tiger skin in the city.

A team from the Local Crime Branch of Pune City Police received a tip that some people were coming to Pune-Satara Road area at Sarola Bridge on Sunday. Based on the information, a trap was laid and four persons were detained.

The police searched the four suspects, Dinesh Farande (38), Hassan Mulla (35), Ganpat Jungare (45) and Sunil Bhilare (52), and seized a tiger skin, a bike and four cell phones from their possession. Preliminary examination by forest department officials confirmed that the seized object was a tiger skin.

Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the Local Crime Branch said, “The suspects are giving us different versions on the source of the tiger skin. We are probing various clues available.”