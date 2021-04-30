Four arrested for attacking honorary animal welfare officer

Swamy has faced attacks in the past and following inputs of threats to his life, the Pune rural police have provided him a police guard.

Pune rural police have arrested four persons for allegedly attacking honorary animal welfare officer and “Gauraksha” activist Shivshankar Swamy (27) in the presence of his police guard at Alephata on Thursday night. Swamy has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Alephata police station in the early hours of Friday.

As per the FIR, Swamy, a government appointed honorary animal welfare officer and a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Krushi Gauseva Sangh, had gone to a court in Ahmednagar district on Thursday in connection with an alleged illegal cow slaughter case.

Swamy has faced attacks in the past and following inputs of threats to his life, the Pune rural police have provided him a police guard. While returning from Ahmednagar, when Swamy reached Junnar in Pune district, a Pune rural police guard named Pavan Jadhav accompanied him.

Then, while Swamy was coming towards Pune city with his activists in a four-wheeler, he saw a tempo in which he suspected that animals were being allegedly transported for illegal slaughter. Swamy informed the police over the phone and started following the tempo in his four-wheeler, the FIR states.

But at Alephata, a Fortuner SUV allegedly intercepted Swamy’s four-wheeler. Six persons inside the SUV armed with iron rods and wooden sticks allegedly attacked Swamy while he was sitting inside his four-wheeler with his police guard. Swamy’s vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Swamy rushed to Alephata police station soon after. According to the FIR, the six persons in the SUV also followed Swamy and started a brawl with him claiming that he was causing damage to their business. Alephata police station staff intervened and arrested four persons, while two managed to escape from the spot. Police booked the six accused persons as per sections 307, 341, 336, 427, 141, 143, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code.