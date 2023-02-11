scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Foundation stone laid for industrial waste treatment plant

According to officials, the plant will be constructed within 18 months.

PCMC, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board are also supporting the project. (Express Photo)

With the help of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), an industrial waste treatment plant is coming up in the Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari area.

The foundation stone for the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was laid on Wednesday. According to officials, the plant will be constructed within 18 months.

“In Pimpri Chinchwad nearly 1,000 industrial units are categorised as ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ (hazardous),” Deepak Karandikar, president of MCCIA, told The Indian Express.

The project will help in getting rid of the waste. PCMC, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board are also supporting the project.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 23:35 IST
