Forum of Small Scale Industries launches programme to clean MIDC areas

The Forum of Small Scale Industries has decided to launch a special programme, My MIDC Clean MIDC, to help the industrial areas of Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhosari and Chakan to have a cleaner and greener look.

Abhay Bhor, president of the forum, said this was necessary given the unkempt look and lack of hygiene in these areas. Bhor said the area has failed to get the attention it deserved, especially in terms of sanitation and green cover.

More than 14,000 small and medium scale units operate in the industrial area employing over 11-12 lakh people. The sector has grown over the years thanks to the proliferation of large engineering and automobile companies in nearby areas.

Unauthorised vendors and illegal trade have become a permanent feature outside the premises of many companies. Several garbage dumps have also come up in many areas.

While the MIDC area has a large working population, there are many issues plaguing it. Basic toilet facilities are missing in many blocks and internal transport is also an issue. The industries association had asked for feeder services from main bus stations but the issue has been pending. Lack of proper street lights and security guards have become a problem with industries complaining of thefts.

In the first phase of the programme, 50 companies in the D block of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have come together to clean the areas at their entrance gate. Along with the garden department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the industries have also taken up extensive plantation drives. Basic facilities like toilet blocks, street signs etc are also being surveyed and would be installed at places where they are missing.