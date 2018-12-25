Forum of small scale industries asks Maharashtra govt to provide special package for sick units

The Forum of Small Scale Industries Association has asked for a special package for revival of sick units. Abhay Bhor, president of the association, said they would launch an agitation in case the state government failed to accede to their demand.

Bhor, in a press statement, said while the sector has been responsible for providing employment to many, over the years, the sector has not received the attention it deserved. After the opening up of the economy, small scale industries have not been able to keep up with competition. Many have been forced to shut down or become sick in want of working capital. Workers of such units have not received their payment for months together and have little or no chances of receiving their dues, said Bhor.

Instead of focusing on sick units, Bhor said the state government was trying to push for setting up of new units. “The start-ups schemes have failed to show results as the documentation required for securing loans are too complex for new entrepreneurs to fulfil,” he said. Lack of industrial land was also a major impediment for setting up of new units.

Sick units, Bhor said, were result of the lack of government initiatives, which over the years, have neglected the sector. Also, noteban and the drop in purchase power has affected the general economic scenario of the country, he said. “Banks should look at the sick units with compassion and instead of selling them off to recover pending loans, a special scheme can be done. This would involve monetising their land resources, which would help them to raise capital to restart their operations,” he said.