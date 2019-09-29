Forty-one-year-old Army officer dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Pune hotel

A serving Army officer of lieutenant colonel rank died of suspected cardiac arrest at a hotel in Pune on Friday morning. The 41-year-old officer, who was on leave, was visiting Pune for personal reason, said officials.

Advertising

According to the information by Pune City Police, the officer was posted with an Army establishment in Madhya Pradesh and had come to Pune on Thursday. He was staying in a hotel on Senapati Bapat Road.

“On Friday, around 11.30 am, the Army officer complained of uneasiness and chest pain. The hotel staff took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead around noon. As this was a case involving a serving officer, we informed the Army authorities and sent the body to Command Hospital for autopsy,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added, “The autopsy was conducted on Saturday morning and primary reports cited the cause of death as myocardial insufficiency due to heart ailment. As of now, a case of sudden death pending probe into causes has been registered.”

Army officials said the officer was a native of Punjab and his family members have been informed about his death. His body was taken to Punjab by air from Pune.