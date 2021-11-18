Forms for next year’s SSC exam available online from today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a notification on Wednesday — to commence form filling for regular candidates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination from November 18 till December 9 — for the exam scheduled early next year.

Schools will be able to fill the forms through the SARAL portal until December 9 with regular fees.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of MSBSHSE, said that students with enrollment certificate, private candidates, class improvement candidates and others can fill the form from December 10 to December 20 with regular fees.

For those candidates whose forms couldn’t be filled by the stipulated deadline, exam forms can be filled online with a late fee from December 20 to 28.

Meanwhile, as the board exams were cancelled for the year 2021, the partial fee for the same, which was paid in advance by students, is being refunded by the state board after the Bombay High Court directed it to do so.