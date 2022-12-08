Former Vice Chief of Air Staff launches book recounting IAF journey

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said the book written by Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd) and his wife Meghana on their journey in the Indian Air Force will motivate youngsters to join the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was speaking at the launch of the Marathi book Akashjhep (a leap to touch the sky) penned by Air Marshal Gokhale, former Vice Chief of Air Staff, and his wife Meghana.

Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal PV Naik (Retd), Founder and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University SB Mujumdar and former Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University Nitin Karmalkar were also present on the dias.

Speaking after the book release, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, “I have been fortunate to have served for 28 years alongside Air Marshal Gokhale in the Air Force.” Directly addressing Air Marshal Gokhale at this point, the Air Chief said, “Let me assure you, sir… that the respect you earned of hundreds of thousands of Air Warriors and officers is something that has to be seen to be believed.”

The Air Chief further said, “Air Marshal Gokhale stands out as an exceptional professional, a fine leader and more importantly, the couple stands out as exceptional human beings. Let me assure you that because of this book thousands of youngsters will feel motivated to join the Air Force and follow your footsteps.”

Air Chief Marshal Naik recalled several memories of “Bingo” Gokhale — as Air Marshal Gokhale is fondly called by his IAF colleagues — from their days as cadets at the National Defence Academy to reaching the top leadership positions in the IAF.

Appreciating the work done by Air Marshal Gokhale in the field of education, research, public discourse and welfare, Mujumdar appealed to the retired veterans of the Armed forces to continue contributing to the society and join politics for the betterment of the system.

Advertisement

Akashjhep comprises Air Marshal Gokhale’s depiction of the challenges in his Air Force service, responsibilities, thrilling experiences and the support of his wife. The proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to Veer Nari Seva Trust and Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Khadki.