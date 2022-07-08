Former Shiv Sena MLA, 8 cops booked in 2021 assault case

FORMER Shiv Sena MLA Mahadev Babar and eight police personnel attached to the Kondhwa police station are among those booked for allegedly beating up a Dalit fish stall owner during a bandh last year in October.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Kondhwa police station on Wednesday as per court orders. On October 11, last year, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, had called for a bandh in the state to condemn the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that for imposing the bandh, the accused, including former corporator Narayan Lonkar, allegedly forced shut the fish stall of the complainant’s sister in Kondhwa on the intervening night of October 10 and October 11. They also allegedly thrashed the complainant and passed casteist remarks against him.

Later, when the complainant went to the Kondhwa police station, the accused cops allegedly beat him up. They also allegedly refused to register his complaint.

So the victim filed a private complaint in the court against the former Shiv Sena MLA, and cops at the police station among others. The court passed an order to lodge an FIR as per the provisions of the section 156 (3) of the CrPC and investigate the matter.

Accordingly, the FIR was lodged and the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.