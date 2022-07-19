scorecardresearch
Former Sena MP Adhalrao moves to Shinde camp, says will contest from Shirur LS seat

Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said he was keen on joining the Shinde faction and was honoured to be a part of it

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 19, 2022 1:09:32 am
DAYS AFTER he was asked by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to gear up for contesting from Pune Lok Sabha seat, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil has been appointed national executive committee member by the rebel group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Adhalrao said he was keen on joining the Shinde faction and was honoured to be a part of it. Minutes after his appointment, he said, “After remaining in the party for more than 15 years when I won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, I had to face humiliation. My expulsion was announced through Saamna earlier this month. I felt humiliated and decided to join the Eknath Shinde faction.” Adhalrao was elected for three consecutive terms from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, which was earlier known as Khed constituency. He was defeated in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe.

