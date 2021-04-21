Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakde arrested for organising Pune gangster’s car rally

Former Rajya Sabha MP and associate BJP member Sanjay Kakde was arrested on Wednesday by Pune City police in an ongoing investigation into a car rally held in February this year to celebrate the release of dreaded Pune gangster Gaja Marne from prison.

Marne was released from Taloja prison after his acquittal in two murder cases. A huge car rally was taken out from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai to his home in Kothrud in Pune, via Pune Mumbai Expressway, in the second week of February. Hundreds of high-end cars were part of the rally.

Several offences have been since registered against Marne (54) and his aides in connection to that rally. The one particular offence against Marne, in which Kakde has been arrested, pertains to arranging the car rally and then spreading its images and videos on social media platforms with a motive to terrorise people. The offence is registered at Bundgarden police station in Pune.

The Crime Branch of Pune City police was conducting a parallel investigation of offences against Marne including those related to the rally. Kakde (54), who is also a prominent builder in Pune, was arrested as part of the probe against Marne.

Pune City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that Kakde had been arrested for planning the rally. Kakde was scheduled to be produced before a court in Pune later on Wednesday afternoon.

Marne was recently sent to Yerawada Prison under preventive detention after being arrested by Pune rural police from Satara, while being on the run. He was later shifted to Nagpur Central Prisons over security concerns of having two rival gang leaders in one prison.