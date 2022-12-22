scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak passes away at 57 battling cancer

Mukta Tilak was the daughter-in-in-law of freedom movement leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak's great-grandson Jayawant Tilak, a veteran Congressman.

Mukta Tilak, former Pune Mayor. (Express File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Former mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak, who was also the serving BJP MLA from the Kasba Assembly Constituency, passed away Thursday after battling breast cancer for the last five years. Tilak was 57.

“In spite of aggressive treatment, the cancer was in an advanced stage and the response to therapy diminished. She passed away at 3.30 pm on December 22 due to advanced cancer,” the Galaxy Care Multispeciality Hospital in Pune said in a statement.

Mukta Tilak was the daughter-in-in-law of freedom movement leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great-grandson Jayawant Tilak, a veteran Congressman. She was married to Shailesh Tilak.

Born in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, she did most of her education in Pune.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

Before joining politics in 2017, she had told The Indian Express that although she had an affinity for the BJP for a long time, she had delayed formally joining the party until her father-in-law, Jayawant Tilak, was alive.

She served as the first citizen of Pune from March 2017 to November 2019. She was fielded by the BJP from Kasba Assembly Constituency in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in which she defeated Congress’ Aravind Shinde.

Although she was not keeping well, she had travelled to Mumbai from Pune, about 150 kilometres away, to vote in the recent Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections.

More from Pune
Advertisement

She is survived by her husband Shailesh Tilak, son Kunal, and daughter Chaitrali. Her last rights will be performed on Friday.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 05:46:00 pm
Next Story

RRB Group D Result Declared: How to download region-wise results

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close