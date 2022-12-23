Former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak given state funeral; Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief pay homage

Sitting BJP legislator and former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak was given a state funeral at Vaikunth crematorium on Friday as the last rites were completed in the afternoon in the presence of thousands of her followers.

Tilak was the daughter-in-law of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great-grandson Jayawant Tilak, a veteran Congressman. She was 57.

Her body was kept at her residence in Kesariwada for public homage in the morning. Almost all BJP leaders and legislators from Pune were present for her last rites.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule paid homage to Tilak at Kesariwada. Fadnavis said her death was a loss to the party and to society.

“It is a sad day for all of us. Tilak successfully carried forward the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. She was a loyal worker of BJP for 30 years. She showed her commitment to the party by travelling all the way to Mumbai for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections despite being in critical condition in ICU. This despite me telling her that her life was more important than winning the election,” he said.

Fadnavis also met city BJP MP Girish Bapat, who is being treated at a city hospital. “He is doing well and hopefully will recover soon. The doctors informed that he was showing improvement in health,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was accompanied by minister Girish Mahajan, guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also offered his homage to Tilak. “Her demise is a big loss to society. She made her mark in all fields. We have to fulfil her dreams,” he said.

Tilak was the sitting BJP legislator from Kasba. She was the former mayor of Pune and was elected to the civic body on four occasions. She died after battling cancer for five years.