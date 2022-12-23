scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

State funeral accorded to BJP MLA, former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak

Mukta Tilak, who died battling cancer, was the daughter-in-law of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great-grandson Jayawant Tilak, a veteran Congressman.

Last rites of former Pune Mayor and BJP leader Mukta Tilak attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others on Dec 23, 2022, Friday (Photo-Twitter@Dev_Fadnavis)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sitting BJP legislator and former mayor Mukta Tilak was given a state funeral at Vaikunth crematorium on Friday as her last rites were completed in the afternoon in the presence of thousands of her followers.

She was the daughter-in-law of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great grandson Jayawant Tilak, a veteran Congressman. She was 57 years old. In the morning, her body was placed at her house in Kesariwada for the public to pay homage before being taken to the crematorium.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule paid homage to her at Kesariwada. He said her death was a loss to the BJP, and the society. “It’s a sad day for all of us. Tilak successfully carried forward Lokmanya Tilak’s legacy. She was a loyal worker of the BJP for 30 years. She showed her commitment to the party by travelling all the way to Mumbai for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections despite being in a critical condition in ICU. This despite me telling her that her life was more important than winning the election.”

He also met city BJP MP Girish Bapat who is being treated at a city hospital. “He is doing well and hopefully will recover soon. The doctors informed us that he was showing improvement in health,” Fadnavis said. He was accompanied by state minister Girish Mahajan, Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

Bawankule said, “Her demise is a big loss to the society. She made her mark in all fields. We have to fulfill her dreams.”

Almost all city BJP leaders and legislators were present for her last rites.

More from Pune

A sitting BJP legislator from Kasba assembly segment, Tilak was the former mayor of the city and was elected four times to the civic body. She died of cancer on Thursday after battling it for five years.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:45:42 pm
Next Story

Shweta Kawaatra slams airline for rude behaviour, misplaced luggage: ‘They drove me and my daughter out’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close