State funeral accorded to BJP MLA, former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak

Sitting BJP legislator and former mayor Mukta Tilak was given a state funeral at Vaikunth crematorium on Friday as her last rites were completed in the afternoon in the presence of thousands of her followers.

She was the daughter-in-law of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great grandson Jayawant Tilak, a veteran Congressman. She was 57 years old. In the morning, her body was placed at her house in Kesariwada for the public to pay homage before being taken to the crematorium.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule paid homage to her at Kesariwada. He said her death was a loss to the BJP, and the society. “It’s a sad day for all of us. Tilak successfully carried forward Lokmanya Tilak’s legacy. She was a loyal worker of the BJP for 30 years. She showed her commitment to the party by travelling all the way to Mumbai for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections despite being in a critical condition in ICU. This despite me telling her that her life was more important than winning the election.”

He also met city BJP MP Girish Bapat who is being treated at a city hospital. “He is doing well and hopefully will recover soon. The doctors informed us that he was showing improvement in health,” Fadnavis said. He was accompanied by state minister Girish Mahajan, Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar.

Bawankule said, “Her demise is a big loss to the society. She made her mark in all fields. We have to fulfill her dreams.”

Almost all city BJP leaders and legislators were present for her last rites.

A sitting BJP legislator from Kasba assembly segment, Tilak was the former mayor of the city and was elected four times to the civic body. She died of cancer on Thursday after battling it for five years.