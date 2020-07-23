Former Pune DRM appointed as Central Railway AGM

Dadabhoy is also the author of eight non-fiction books, most recently the biography of Sir Salar Jung I Dadabhoy is also the author of eight non-fiction books, most recently the biography of Sir Salar Jung I

B K Dadabhoy, who served as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Pune from August 2015 to December 2017, has been appointed as the Additional General Manager (AGM), Central Railway.

An officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, Dadabhoy has worked in various capacities with Western Railway, South Central Railway and Central Railway.

As AGM, he succeeds R Badri Narayan, who has moved to Northern Railway as Chief Administrative Officer (TT&BRU), New Delhi. Dadabhoy has also worked as Chairman, RRB Mumbai and Divisional Railway Manager, Pune. He was also the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway.

Dadabhoy is also the author of eight non-fiction books, most recently the biography of Sir Salar Jung I, the former diwan of Hyderabad under Nizam. He has received training at INSEAD Singapore, ICLIF Kuala Lumpur and the Bocconi School of Management, Milan. ENS

