Former Pune deputy mayor urges PMC to shut schools amid rising Covid graph

With a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, former deputy mayor and a corporator of the ruling alliance Siddharth Dhende urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to once again shut down schools in order to protect children from Covid-19, especially from the Omicron variant.

“The Centre and state government has already issued an alert on the Covid-19 situation after cases of Omicron were found across the country,” said Dhende, who is also a practicing doctor in the city.

Dhende is an RPI(A) leader and was elected to PMC on a BJP symbol in 2017. He was further elected as the deputy mayor of the city.

He said the state government has informed the local civic bodies to take decisions on the operation of schools after assessing the local situation. “In the last few days, PMC has recorded a surge in the Covid-19 cases. Also, the city has been identifying persons infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The possibility of a rapid spread of the new variant through children cannot be ruled out,” he added.

The former deputy mayor also requested the civic administration to hold discussions with the state health department, health research institutes and experts on the issue.

PMC had first declared reopening of schools for offline teaching for Classes I to VI from December 1 but later postponed it to December 15. It has been merely 15 days since schools reopened for offline teaching for primary school students after a gap of one and half year.

On December 30, PMC registered 298 new cases at a daily positivity rate of 4.86 per cent which increased the active cases by 50 per cent in the last five days. PMC has issued prohibitory orders for gatherings of five or more than five persons at a time in public places from 9 pm to 6 am while urging citizens to strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.