Former Bopodi MLA Rambhau Moze dies at 82

Moze was first elected as a corporator to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on a Congress ticket in 1975 and served three consecutive terms. (Special Arrangement)

Former MLA of the erstwhile Bopodi Assembly constituency in Pune, Rambhau Moze, passed away due to age-related ailments on Monday. He was 82.

Known for his proximity to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Moze represented the erstwhile Bopodi Assembly constituency—carved into the Shivajinagar and Vadgaon Sheri constituencies in 2009—for three consecutive terms between 1985 and 1995. He was first elected on a Congress (Socialist) ticket and subsequently won two consecutive terms on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by the late MLA Chandrakant Chhajed in the 1999 Assembly election.

Moze was first elected as a corporator to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on a Congress ticket in 1975 and served three consecutive terms. He also served as the Chairman of the PMC Standing Committee.