Former Pimpri mayor booked for violating social distancing norms, Kadam says did nothing wrong

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Friday booked former mayor Mangala Kadam and three others for allegedly violating Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code while welcoming a nurse and her husband who had recovered from COVID-19.The nurse and her husband returned to their home in Sambhajinagar on Friday. The local residents welcomed them by playing dhol tasha and even an aarti was performed. Police booked three persons for violating social distancing norms and for gathering at the spot despite Section 188 being in force.

Kadam, a senior corporator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said, “The local people had spontaneously came out of their homes and clapped as the couple returned home. A couple of local mandal activists brought dhol tasha. Everyone was at quite a distance. No social distancing norm was violated.”

Kadam said the nurse was a “frontline warrior” and to show solidarity for her work, the local residents came out to salute her. “The police have done their job, but we will defend ourselves. There is a need to stand by our doctors and nurses who are putting up a massive fight against the invisible enemy. We will support all such frontline warriors in our own way,” she said.

