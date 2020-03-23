Former NCP leader Mangaldas Bandal arrested in extortion case

Mangaldas Bandal (Source: Facebook/Pai. Bandal Mangaldas Vitthal) Mangaldas Bandal (Source: Facebook/Pai. Bandal Mangaldas Vitthal)

Former NCP leader Mangaldas Bandal was arrested Saturday for demanding Rs 50 crore from a Pune-based jeweller, police said. He was remanded to police custody for 10 days on Sunday.

Bandal (47) was expelled from the party on March 14 after his name came up in the police’s primary investigation in the extortion case. He has held positions in Pune district and state-level bodies of the NCP and also contested elections

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said, “Bandal’s statement was recorded earlier during the probe. After due verification of corroborative prima facie evidence, he was arrested.”

Four people, including the driver of a family member of the jeweller, have also been arrested.

Officials said the suspects in the case had threatened to harm the jeweller and circulate a purported video clip about him.

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has been investigating the case for a week. An FIR in the case has been registered at Dattawadi police station.

