Former MP Sanjay Kakade, wife arrested over ‘death threats to brother-in-law’, later released on bail

Former Rajya Sabha MP and associate BJP member Sanjay Kakade. (File Photo)

Former Rajya Sabha MP and associate BJP member Sanjay Kakade and his wife Usha Kakade were arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving death threats to his brother-in-law in August and September 2018. The couple was later released on bail by a local court.

An FIR in the case was registered at Chatushrungi police station in August this year by Kakade’s brother-in-law Yuvaraj Dhamale, who is a builder. Kakade and his wife were then booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Shevale confirmed that Kakade and his wife were placed under arrest. “They were produced before the court and a chargesheet against them was also filed today (Thursday). As the offence was bailable, the court granted bail to them,” said Shevale.

In his statement to police, Dhamale said he and Kakade used to be business partners, but in 2010 he started his own business, and that’s when differences cropped up between the two.

Dhamale alleged that on two separate occasions, in August and September 2018, when Dhamale had gone to Kakade’s house, he and his wife allegedly threatened him.

In a statement, Kakde said, “I have not been informed by the police till now about the said case against me. I had met Dhamale only in August 2017 and in August 2018, when he came to wish me for my birthday. My wife and I have not spoken to him in a long time. The allegations made by him are baseless and can be part of a political conspiracy. I will be taking legal advice to file a defamation case against concerned persons.”

