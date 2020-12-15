Former MLA, woman booked for murder attempt after assaulting an elderly in Pune road rage

Officials said that arrests were yet to be made in the case.

FORMER Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, Harshavardhan Jadhav and a woman accompanying him have been booked on the charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly assaulted an elderly person in an incident of road rage in Aundh area of Pune city on Monday.

Jadhav (42) who has represented the Kannad assembly seat in Aurangabad district and Maharashtra assembly in the past, has been a member of various political parties including Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at various times. He is estranged son-in-law of Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Maharashtra Raosaheb Danve.

A FIR in this regard has been filed Chatushrungi police station in Pune by a 28-year-old man, whose father was allegedly assaulted by Jadhav on Monday morning. At the time of the incident, Jadhav was accompanied by a woman, who has also been booked in the offence.

A police official said that the complainant’s parents were travelling on a two wheeler on the road towards Sangvi Nagar area in Aundh. The they had argument with Jadhav after he suddenly opened the door of his car blocking the elderly couple’s way. The man questioned Jadhav about it and also told him that he a patient of heart ailment. Jadhav and the woman with him subsequently punched and kicked the elderly man on his chest and stomach.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) for Pune City, Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that Jadhav and the woman have been booked on the charges of attempt to murder for the assault on the man. Officials said that arrests were yet to be made in the case.

